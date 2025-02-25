Egyptian sources indicated on Monday that there are positive signs from the US administration suggesting that President Donald Trump is interested in finalizing a deal that would lead to the release of all Israeli hostages and prevent a return to war in the Gaza Strip, despite statements he has made publicly.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper further reported, citing these Egyptian sources, that Israel’s defense establishment is pushing to continue the hostage deal, and the US administration is aware of the differences of opinion between Israel’s political and military echelons on this matter.

One Egyptian source told the newspaper that time is of the essence when it comes to starting negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement before the completion of the first phase, estimating that an agreement will be reached to extend the first phase by at least two weeks until all details of the second phase are finalized.

According to the source, Hamas is prepared to agree on a deal in the second phase that would be carried out in a single move and would receive American support.

The visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to the region on Wednesday of this week, the Egyptian source said, is intended, among other things, to formulate a solution that would address Israel’s demand that Hamas not remain in power in the Gaza Strip. This is aimed at encouraging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue implementing the ceasefire agreement and ensuring the return of all remaining hostages, both living and dead.