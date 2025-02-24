Attorney Dana Pugach, representing the Bibas family, said that the family contacted a number of authorities, including the Prime Minister's Office and the National Information System, demanding that they make it clear to the public that the family has sole authority in the decision to publish any details about the brutal murders of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir by Hamas murderers.



"The family should not be pressurized to exploit the murder for alleged public purposes," Attorney Pugach stated: "Our request is also addressed to the general public: please do not share or participate in the race to publish harsh, offensive and private details."





She added that, even during this painful period, when the Bibas family and the entire nation are mourning the murder of Shiri and her sons, they continue to receive requests from political, media and private sources requesting to publish details of the murder. "This is contrary to the family's request to refrain from violating its privacy and dignity," she noted.

Pugach said that the family has been forced to monitor and remove posts and news on social media networks and media outlets without its permission.



"We would like to ask in the most sincere and personal way possible, not to contact the family or any professional entity that is responsible for conducting examinations on the condition of the victims and the circumstances of their murder," she stressed.



According to Pugach, only the Bibas family will decide whether, when and what details of the murders, the condition of the victims and the results of the tests conducted by the professional bodies will be released.