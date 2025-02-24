Three and a half weeks after being released from Hamas captivity, Keith Siegel returned today (Monday) to the house from which he was kidnapped in Kfar Aza on October 7.

At the end of the visit, he said: "I asked to go to Kfar Aza, to my home, to the place from which I was kidnapped to hell. While I was in captivity, I imagined thousands of times the moment I could return home. I hoped it would happen faster and that I would not have to go through the torturous journey I went through."

"I did not realize how difficult it would be for me to return home. My home is broken and shattered like my heart. The harsh sights caused a flood of traumatic and painful memories that will forever remain etched in my body and mind," added Siegel.

He also noted that "our community has gone through the worst, and we will not be able to recover until Gali, Ziv and all the hostages return home. For me, October 7 is not over, and will not be over until everyone returns home."

"We must do everything to urgently bring our brothers home, then we will do whatever is necessary so that we can return home and feel truly safe," he concluded.

Earlier, Siegel published a video message to US President Trump urging him to continue pushing for the release of the hostages.

"I am the first American hostage released in the deal you helped to secure," Keith began.

Standing in front of one of the ruined houses of Kfar Aza, he told Trump "I want to tell you again how urgent it is to get all of the hostages out of Gaza and back home."

"We all urge you to continue your efforts and use your abilities to allow more progress in the hostage exchange deals," he concluded.