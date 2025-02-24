The director of a Gaza hospital who was arrested on suspicion of being a Hamas operative has admitted that Israeli hostages were held at his hospital, Israel's Channel 13 News reported.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, was arrested in December 2024 after a raid on the hospital resulted in the arrest of hundreds of Hamas terrorists and the dismantling of a Hamas command center located at the hospital.

During his interrogation, Abu Safiya continued to deny that he is a member of Hamas despite evidence from Gaza that he holds the rank of colonel in the terrorist organization. However, he did not deny that hostages were held at the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

When asked in English why there were hostages at the hospital, he responded in English that he provided medical treatment to the hostages.

He also claimed that the IDF removed all of the hospital's doctors.

Abu Safiya was arrested on suspicion of being a Hamas operative. Journalist Eitan Fischberger has shown that Arabic media has referred to Abu Sfiya as a Colonel in the Hamas-run Military Medical Services in Gaza.

Abu Safiya's lawyers have claimed that he was tortured while in detention in an attempt to garner global sympathy and force his release despite the accusations of his high-ranking place in the Hamas terrorist organization.

One such sympathetic figure was Francesca Albanese, who posted about Abu Safiya on X and wrote, "Get. Him. Out. Bring Him Home."