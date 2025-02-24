Released hostage Keith Siegel published a video message to US President Trump urging him to continue pushing for the release of the hostages.

"I am the first American hostage released in the deal you helped to secure," Keith began.

Standing in front of one of the ruined houses of Kfar Aza, he told Trump "I want to tell you again how urgent it is to get all of the hostages out of Gaza and back home."

"We all urge you to continue your efforts and use your abilities to allow more progress in the hostage exchange deals," he concluded.