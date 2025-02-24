Hamas spokesman in Gaza Hazem Qasem has expressed willingness to agree to the mediators' proposal regarding the "hostage release" ceremony, in order to end the crisis and bring about the release of over 600 terrorists.

"We are willing to agree to the mediators' proposal with regards to the release ceremony for the hostages, in order to end the crisis and bring the release of Palestinian prisoners," Qasem said.

Speaking on Al Araby TV, Qasem discussed the second stage of the deal, claiming that the terror group is ready to release all remaining hostages at once: "We are ready for all of the living hostages in the second stage to be released at one time, and not in several groups, in order to advance this stage."

Last week, US Special Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff acknowledged that progressing to the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal is proving to be a tougher challenge, but said that he is still optimistic that a resolution can be reached.

He explained, "The issue with [Stage] Two is that there's supposed to be an end to the war and the Israelis have a red line that Hamas cannot be in the government. It's hard to square that circle, but we're making a lot of progress in that conversation, and hopefully it leads to good things and good results."

To this end, Witkoff told CNN on Sunday that he will travel to the Middle East later in the week to discuss an extension to phase one of the hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“We have to get an extension of phase one, and so I’ll be going into the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that,” Witkoff said. "We’re hopeful that we have the proper time to begin phase two, and finish it off and get more hostages released.”