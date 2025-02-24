The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs bureau on Sunday warns against the IDF’s use of tanks in its operations in the Jenin area, viewing it as a preparatory step toward expanding "aggression" and "crimes" against the Palestinian Arab people in northern Judea and Samaria, particularly in the "refugee camps."

In this context, the PA bureau noted that Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to prevent the return of evacuated residents from the refugee camps to their homes and instructed the IDF to remain in the area for an extended period.

In a statement published on Sunday, the PA foreign affairs bureau described Katz’s remarks and the use of tanks in northern Judea and Samaria as "a move intended to terrorize the residents, constituting a dangerous escalation of the situation" in Judea and Samaria, and an attempt to implement "a war of extermination and expulsion" in this area as well.

The bureau called for urgent international intervention to halt what it described as "the occupation's aggression and to force Israel to respect the rights of the Palestinians, foremost among them the right to remain on their land."