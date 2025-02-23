Security agencies will recommend that the government limit the number of worshipers who are permitted to visit the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, the restriction will apply to men over the age of 55, women over the age of 50, and children under the age of 12.

In recent days, Defense Ministry, Israel Police, Shin Bet, IDF, and Prison Services have held discussions and formulated recommendations regarding the policy for visiting the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan.

It was reported that the goal is to allow Muslim worshipers freedom of worship, in accordance with security restrictions.

This involves a slight change from last year's policy, but a significant change from the situation in previous years, which included a reduction in the ages of those permitted to visit the Temple Mount.

Israeli officials told Channel 12 News that "the explosiveness of the Ramadan holiday will depend mainly on the situation that develops in the Gaza Strip. If there is a ceasefire, they estimate that the situation will calm down, and if not, they will prepare with much larger forces for fear of escalation."