In recent days, there has been a worrying increase in reports of suspicious balloons launched from dozens of Palestinian villages across Judea and Samaria.

In some places, this is the first time such a phenomenon has occurred, which increases the concern among Israelis living in the area.

Israelis living in the area complained to Samaria Brigade commander Ariel Gonen: "The launch of incendiary balloons is a direct threat to our security and to our daily lives, and we cannot accept a situation where there is no appropriate response. Action must be taken decisively against the relevant parties and a clear security response must be demanded. The security of israelis must be at the top of the priorities. We expect to see clear steps that will ensure our safety and the safety of our children – before it is too late."

Other Israelis noted the danger posed by the launched balloons, as many of them appear to be connected to fire and could cause extensive fires in fields and residential areas. "Even if there is no explosive material in the balloons, they could ignite fields and harm Israelis. This threat must not be ignored."

In response to the reports, the IDF clarified that these are not incendiary balloons, but floating lanterns released as part of the Ramadan celebrations. "In all the cases reported and checked so far, it has been found that these are floating lanterns launched for Ramadan. These are not incendiary balloons," said the IDF.

It was also stated that security forces are taking every report seriously: "In every such case, military forces are immediately dispatched to the location to ensure that it is not a terrorist event."