An innocent photograph posted by MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) has caused an uproar among Arabic-speaking social media users.

Kroizer posted a photo of the snow that fell in the Majdal Shams area on his Facebook account, and wrote in English, "Good morning from the Golan Heights, Majdal Shams."

The post, which was published on Thursday, quickly went viral and received over 17,000 likes and a large wave of comments, mainly from users from the Arab world.

Some of the commenters attacked MK Kroizer and claimed that the Golan Heights belongs to Syria, while others actually expressed support for Israel.

Following the buzz on social media, the post continues to accumulate many comments and shares. So far, close to ten thousand users have commented on the post.