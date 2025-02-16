Director of the Israel Meteorological Service Dr. Amir Givati, told Arutz Haknesset on Sunday that there is a significant chance for snow in Jerusalem this coming weekend.

"The chance is not small, you could even say that there's a big chance," Givati noted, but emphasized that "it will take a few days, not in the coming days."

According to the Israel Meteorological Service's forecast, the wintry system will begin on Thursday in northern Israel, with snow in the higher areas of the Golan Heights, "But on Friday-Saturday the temperatures will drop significantly."

According to him, "Between Friday and Saturday, snow is expected in central Israel, in Jerusalem itself as well, even at lower altitudes." He added that such snowfall occurs once about every two years, not every winter."

He also emphasized that the snow may accumulate and disrupt traffic: "We think the snow will also reach Jeruslame and will accumulate on the ground. We really expect cold air."