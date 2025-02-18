Ahead of the ‘Koral’ Storm, which will bring in its wake extreme weather, exceptionally low temperatures and a chance of snow, the Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene has issued a serious warning against the use of heaters and space heaters in workplaces, public spaces and homes.

Fires caused by electric heaters continue to rank second on the list of causes of fires and the approaching storm this weekend is also increasing the risk of fires affecting senior citizens and small children.

The main risks in workplaces is from small electric heating devices, such as spiral heaters and heat diffusers, which can serve as a death trap when used near flammable materials.

The Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene has also renewed its warning to the construction industry and field workers that extreme weather conditions exacerbate difficulties and challenges facing workers, endangering their lives. In order to protect the lives of workers and prevent work accidents, one must pay strict attention to work that involves extreme heights, electrical risks, preventive inspections required after rain, working in stormy weather accompanied by strong winds, and dealing with rain and flooding, that pose a risk of slipping and falling into pits.

Purchase – purchase a standard heater, which carries an Israeli standard and is manufactured according to appropriate safety requirements.

Safe installation – place the heater according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Regular maintenance – check the heater before initial operation. Make sure the power cord and plug are in good condition and intact, there are no exposed wires or burnt cables and, if necessary, have repairs carried out by a licensed professional.

Maintaining a safe distance – keep stoves at least one meter away from flammable materials, such as curtains, carpets, furniture and clothing.

Proper ventilation – ventilate the room when using fuel-powered heaters, to prevent the accumulation of toxic gases, such as carbon monoxide (CO).

Do not leave a heater on unattended – especially when going out a room, changing shifts or before going to bed. Do not use a heater to dry clothes – this is a serious fire hazard.

It is important to install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors – these devices can save lives in the event of a gas leak or smoke accumulation.

Dr. Mickey Winkler, CEO and Director General of the Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene, said: "in order to maintain the health of all workers and families, it is important to keep one’s body warm, but it is more important to focus on safety in order to preserve life! Winter brings with it challenges of cold, rain, flooding, leaks, slips and other dangers that are important to recognize. It is vital to take action to minimize these risks to save lives and prevent accidents.”

“The Institute's experts are at your disposal to assist you in identifying risks and finding ways to minimize them. Maintaining safety rules will allow you to heat your workplace and home safely and enjoy a warm winter weekend without injuries or accidents,” he concluded.