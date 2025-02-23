Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said today (Sunday) that Lebanon is, as he put it, tired of others' wars and Lebanese unity is the best response to any loss or aggression.

The Lebanese president made the remarks in a meeting with an Iranian delegation at the Presidential Palace. Aoun added: "Lebanon has paid a heavy price for the Palestinian issue and supports the decisions of the recent Riyadh summit regarding the two-state solution."

Aoun made the remarks in light of the funerals of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine, which were held in Beirut.

Hezbollah's current leader Naim Qassem was apparently afraid to attend the funeral and sent a video clip in which he said, "Even if our houses are destroyed and collapse on us, we will not give up the path of resistance." He added: "There are those who say that the resistance is over. My friend, the resistance has not been eliminated, the resistance will continue to operate and will exist."

Qassem also addressed the future, saying, "Hezbollah is not interested in responding and shooting every day, we will shoot whenever we see it as the appropriate solution and we will be patient when it is the appropriate way." He added a warning: "You will not succeed in achieving through diplomacy what you failed to achieve in war." Regarding Hezbollah prisoners in Israeli hands, he promised: "We will not leave you with the Zionists, we will take all steps and apply all appropriate pressure to free you."