In September 2023, Mossad agents infiltrated a secret bunker in Dahieh, Beirut, and installed advanced equipment designed for a precise deep strike. During the Israeli Air Force’s attacks on Hezbollah targets in Dahieh, agents entered the Haret Hreik area—the heavily secured Shiite district where Nasrallah’s secret bunker was located.

According to a report by Ron Ben Yishai in Yedioth Ahronoth, the operatives carried disguised packages and installed sensitive equipment in an underground facility in the heart of enemy territory, risking their lives in the process.

The operation was carefully coordinated with the IDF, which did not pause its bombardment during the infiltration; rather, it intensified the strikes to divert Hezbollah’s attention. The devices were placed at pre-planned locations, based on precise intelligence indicating Nasrallah’s intention to meet there with senior members of his organization and a high-ranking Iranian official.

“The chance of returning from the operation alive was fifty-fifty,” the operatives said. Even a deviation of a single meter in the bomb placement could have endangered the Israeli forces on the ground or caused the mission to fail.

The report also notes that the equipment installed in the underground complex was of strategic importance and helped enable the assassination of Nasrallah the following year. According to the publication, the precise placement of the devices inside the bunker enabled accurate identification and navigation of the bombs later dropped, allowing them to strike exactly at the gathering point of Nasrallah and his advisors.