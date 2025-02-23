Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced that the IDF has emptied several Palestinian refugee camps in northern Samaria.



"Forty thousand Palestinians have been emptied out of the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams. They are now empty of inhabitants. UNRWA activity in the camps has also been suspended," Katz declared.

"We are engaged in a war against Islamic terrorism in Judea and Samaria. I have instructed the IDF to prepare to occupy the camps that have been purged for at least the next year, and not to allow the residents or terrorism to return," he added.

Additionally, for the first time since Operation Defensive Shield in Samaria in 2002, an armored force from Brigade 188 entered the Menashe Brigade area this morning (Sunday) as part of Operation Iron Wall.

The IDF announced that the tanks will take part in the continuation of the implementation of Operation Iron Wall, which is being conducted in Judea and Samaria and is currently focused on the Jenin area.

The IDF stated, "IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces are continuing the operation to thwart terrorism in northern Samaria and are expanding offensive activity in the area. Forces from the Nahal Brigade and the Duvdevan undercover unit have begun operating in additional villages in the Jenin area of ​​the Menashe Brigade. At the same time, a tank division will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort. The forces continue to operate in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas."