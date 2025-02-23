Sheban al-Sayed, father of Hisham al-Sayed, who was released after a decade in Hamas captivity, described his son's dire condition upon his return to Israel.

"His condition is not good. He was not in our world. A kind of Tarzan, worse than living for 10 years with animals. He does not communicate. Before he was talking, writing. Maybe he made wrong decisions, but at least he was communicating. Now we have a wiped-out person", the father lamented.

He added that Hisham was trying to talk about the years he had spent in captivity but was having difficulty sharing. "He says a lot of things that don't make sense, speaks in a whisper – perhaps out of fear. He recognizes us, but sometimes gets the names wrong and mentions names from ten years ago."

According to him, his son had undergone brutal torture for years. "He lowers his head and keeps quiet. We try not to burden him. Hamas are liars, they don't respect him like they claimed when they released him without a ceremony. They didn't want people to see what condition he was in, and that's why there was no ceremony. If they had any respect for people they would have released him long ago. What honor? I understand that he was in a state of mental torture. As a Muslim, I am furious with Hamas."