The winter storm Coral brought light snow falling last night in the northern mountain peaks. The worst part of the storm is expected to strike in the coming days.

Today will be very cold but no rain is expected until the evening, when light snow may occur in the northern and central mountains.

The cold wave's peak is expected tomorrow with temperatures below freezing and a frost risk. Although a slight warming is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday, it will remain much colder than usual for the season.

Today's high temperature projections, at noon, are: