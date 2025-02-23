For the first time, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) at a US F-16 fighter jet, three senior US defense officials confirmed to Fox News.

The incident occurred on Feb. 19, when the jet was flying off the coast of Yemen over the Red Sea. The missile failed to hit its target, according to the officials.

On the same day, the Houthis also launched another SAM at an American MQ-9 Reaper drone operating over Yemen, outside Houthi-controlled areas.

According to the senior US defense officials, this marks the first recorded instance of the Houthis targeting an American F-16 fighter jet with a SAM, representing a notable escalation in their ongoing confrontations with the U.S. Navy and Air Force.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US during the Biden administration formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue their attacks.

According to Fox News, a policy debate is currently underway at the highest levels of the US military regarding the best strategy to counter the Houthis. The Trump administration has already placed the group back on the State Department’s terror list.

The discussion now centers on whether to adopt a more traditional counterterrorism strategy, which would involve persistent strikes targeting those planning and executing attacks, or to continue focusing on disrupting Houthi infrastructure and weapons storage, the report said.