A member of the Buenos Aires city council, Yamil Sentero, has submitted a proposal to change the name of the 'Palestine Street' in the city to 'Bibas Family Street'.

The proposal comes in the wake of the return of the bodies of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas from Gaza after they were murdered in captivity. The family held Argentine citizenship.

"We are introducing a bill to change the name of Palestine Street to Bibas Family Street", said Senator Santoro, explaining: "It is important to remember and honor the victims of terrorism".

The Argentine presidential office announced last weekend that it had decided to declare two days of mourning in the wake of the murder of Kfir, Shiri and Ariel.

"It is monstrous that these events occurred in this century and their deaths were motivated by one reason: their being Jews", it was stated.

In addition, the office of President Millei called for Hamas to be 'turned to ashes'.