Rishon LeZion and Chief Rabbi of Israel, President of the Great Rabbinical Court, Rabbi David Yosef, intervened this week to free a woman who had been an 'aguna' (wife who has been refused a divorce by Jewish law from her husband) for approximately twelve years, during his community visit to Argentina.

Rabbi Yosef was approached urgently by rabbis from the local community, who informed him of a woman whose husband had persistently refused to grant her a 'get' (Jewish divorce).

Despite his packed and prearranged schedule, Rabbi Yosef immediately canceled an official state engagement and made his way to the location where the husband was staying.

The Chief Rabbi held a lengthy conversation with the man, appealing to him to end his refusal. The discussion continued for many hours, leading Rabbi Yosef’s aides to cancel most of his remaining appointments for the day.

The following day, after the husband finally agreed, a qualified 'sofer gittin' (scribe of divorce documents) was summoned, and the 'get' was properly written and delivered to the woman.

Rabbi Yosef later met again with the husband to offer words of encouragement and support.

The Rishon LeZion emphasized that this episode reflects the proactive approach he has adopted since assuming office - personal involvement in resolving cases of 'get' refusal, often including direct visits to prisons or surprise appearances at court hearings.

“I go to prisons to meet with those who refuse, especially when it’s nearby,” Rabbi Yosef said, referring to his efforts during the Argentina visit.