The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Friday announced temporary restrictions on public transportation use for US government employees in Israel and their families, following explosions on public buses on Thursday.

In a statement, the embassy said it is prohibiting employees and their family members from using public buses and light rail systems across Israel for the next 14 days "out of an abundance of caution."

"The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the statement noted, emphasizing that attacks often occur without warning.

The embassy urged US citizens in Israel to consider these risks when planning their activities and to remain vigilant. Officials also assured that they will continue monitoring the security situation and provide updates as needed.

The statement follows the explosions on Thursday evening in buses parked in two lots in Bat Yam. Another explosive was placed in a bus at a lot in Holon and was neutralized by police forces who were called to the scene.

All four explosives contained five kilograms of explosives and a timer - apparently mistakenly set for 9:00 p.m. as opposed to 9:00 a.m., thus preventing a mass casualty incident.

On Friday, security forces arrested a Jewish resident from Gush Dan on suspicion of transporting one of the terrorists who planted the explosives on the buses.

Security forces have raised the alert level following Thursday’s explosions, and three IDF battalions were dispatched to assist and reinforce forces operating in Judea and Samaria. Meanwhile, an intensive investigation by the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and the Israel Police continues.

