This morning (Friday), security forces arrested a Jewish resident from Gush Dan on suspicion of transporting one of the terrorists who planted explosives on buses in Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday night.

The suspect will be brought later today to a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court upon the police's request to extend his detention.

Last night, around 20:15, three bombs exploded in buses parked in two lots - the Begin lot and the Wolfson lot in Bat Yam. Another explosive was placed in a bus at the Wolfson lot and was neutralized by police forces called to the scene.

All four explosives contained five kilograms of explosives and a timer - apparently mistakenly set for nine o'clock in the evening as opposed to morning.

Security forces have raised the alert level, and three IDF battalions were dispatched to assist and reinforce forces operating in Judea and Samaria. Meanwhile, an intensive investigation by the IDF, ISA, and the police continues.