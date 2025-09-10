US President Donald Trump sent a video greeting to the US Embassy in Jerusalem’s celebration of 249 years of American independence, which was held on Tuesday.

The event was postponed due to the aftermath of Operation Rising Lion - a 12-day conflict culminating in the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure.

“A very special hello to everyone gathered in Israel to celebrate the glory of America's independence,” Trump began. “It's a big moment, it's a great place, and we really appreciate you even watching this.”

Referencing the summer’s military campaign, Trump declared, “This event was postponed due to the 12-day war earlier this summer, which culminated in one of the most successful military operations in history, and the obliteration of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and it was a complete and total obliteration.”

He extended heartfelt gratitude to American troops and Israeli forces: “I want to salute the incredible American service members who took part in Operation Midnight Hammer, as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu and our friends and allies in the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Trump also praised US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, calling him “a wonderful guy, a wonderful friend of mine, one of the first people to endorse Donald Trump. That's Mike Huckabee, a very special man, great man.”

Recalling his historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Trump said: “Mike is skillfully leading the US diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, Israel's one and only capital, which I was honored to formally recognize eight years ago. No other president wanted to do it. They talked about it, but they didn't do it, but I did do it.”

He concluded with a blessing for the attendees and the nation: “I hope you all have a phenomenal evening, and we look forward to seeing you again next year as we celebrate 250 years of American freedom. So God bless you all… God bless the USA.”

The celebration was held at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, and attended by Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and other representatives of both countries.