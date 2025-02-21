A new poll published Friday morning by Maariv showed that if elections were held today, MK Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party would gain support, rising to nine Knesset seats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Lazar Research in cooperation with Panel4All, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 22 seats - a one-site rise - followed by National Unity with 17.

The poll also indicated that Yisrael Beytenu would win 16 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would continue to lose seats, receiving just 13. The Democrats would win 12 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win 10 Knesset seats, and Otzma Yehudit would win nine. United Torah Judaism would win seven. Hadash-Ta'al would win six seats, followed by Religious Zionism and the Arab Ra'am (United Arab List) party, with four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would win 52 seats, while the center-left bloc would win 58 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally join neither coalition, would hold the remaining ten Knesset seats.