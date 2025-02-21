Released hostage Agam Berger, who was kidnapped from the IDF base at Nahal Oz, said that she read Rabbi Haim Druckman's book on Jewish law, she understood that she was permitted to eat non-kosher meat in a case of life and death.

The book was printed and distributed by Bnei Akiva yeshivas and girls' high schools, and one copy was accidentally forgotten in a building after the soldiers left, and reached Agam's hands.

Elhanan Glatt, CEO of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center who himself distributed hundreds of books at a conference, wrote emotionally to the management team: "Rabbi Druckman, there is reward for your work, and they returned from an enemy land. We sought to plant the spirit and light of Rabbi [Druckman] in the soldiers a moment before the ground operation."

Yaniv Sufan, director of the "Hinenu" initiative to continue Rabbi Druckman's legacy, said, "It is so moving that the booklets from Rabbi Druckman, of blessed memory, reached the soldiers who needed them more than anything - the lookouts."

"There is nothing that symbolizes the booklet's name, 'With Strength and With Spirit,' more than Agam's spirit of greatness, which we has been revealed since her return."