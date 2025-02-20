Agam Berger , the IDF lookout who was released about two weeks ago from Hamas captivity as part of the first phase of the hostage deal, met with Rabbanit Tzili Schneider, chairwoman of the "Kesher Yehudi" organization and media personality Shneor Webber, sharing with them her harrowing survival story.

Berger recounted that during the time of her captivity, Hamas terrorists provided the hostages with various items, including a siddur (prayer book). "It’s not clear how it happened, but they just gave us siddurim," she said. "We used them a lot; it gave us strength."

She described how the hostages followed the Hebrew calendar and tried to observe holidays and special occasions as much as possible. "I knew more or less when the holidays were approaching based on the radio and television," she explained. "During Passover, I avoided chametz and made do with corn flour."

Yom Kippur was a defining moment for her, said Berger. "We were able to observe the fast, and we prayed a lot that day. I also fasted on Taanit Esther (the Fast of Esther, observed the day before Purim -ed.). It was something I felt I had to do."

Alongside these moments of resilience, she also described the difficulty of being separated from her fellow captives. The four other lookouts - Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa - were freed five days before Agam was. "When I realized my friends were already home, it was unimaginable. I knew they were going to release me, but until the very last moment, I wasn’t sure it would happen."

Despite the harsh circumstances, Berger said her faith was the central force that sustained her. "I don’t know how I would have gotten through it without my faith – it’s what gave me hope."

Rabbanit Schneider, who supported the Berger family throughout the period of Agam’s captivity, said, "To hear about Agam’s devotion to keeping mitzvot under impossible conditions is a great privilege. She sanctified God’s name publicly and moved the entire Jewish people."