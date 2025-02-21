‎‏Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel on Friday morning responded to the discovery that the fourth body returned by Hamas to Israel was not that of Shiri Bibas.

The bodies of Shiri's sons, Ariel and Kfir, were positively identified, as was that of Oded Lifshitz. However, the fourth body was an anonymous corpse, not identifiable as the remains of Shiri Bibas or any of the other Israeli hostages.

"Hamas has deceived Israel and didn’t return Shiri Bibas," Haskel said. "This is a crime against the Bibas family."

"This is a crime against Israel.

"This is a crime against humanity."

"Her two babies were brutally murdered in captivity," Haskel added. "Yesterday they returned in coffins after being paraded in the streets of Gaza in front of Palestinian families with children."

"Hamas is a death cult that needs to be eradicated from the face of the Earth.

"We demand the immediate release of Shiri Bibas.

"We demand the immediate release of all of our hostages."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola responded: "With heavy hearts, the world witnessed the grotesque spectacle of Hamas parading the coffins of two babies, and an 85 year old peace activist, who were killed after they were brutally dragged from their homes and taken hostage. We now learn that the other body returned is not that of Shiri Bibas - the mother of the children."

"We will remember Ariel and Kfir Bibas - their innocence is seared into our collective humanity. We will remember Oded Lifshitz and what he stood for. I sat down with Oded's family last week - their resilience, strength of purpose and fortitude is remarkable.

"We grieve with you."

The Hostages Families Forum responded: "With profound sorrow and unbearable pain, we have received confirmation of the brutal murder of Oded Lifshitz, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas at the hands of their Hamas captors. Their remains were returned to Israel yesterday for burial in our homeland."

"We are horrified and devastated by the news that their mother, Shiri, was not returned — despite the agreement and our desperate hopes.

"To the world, we say: Do not look away. In Hamas’ hell in Gaza, 70 more of our children, brothers, sisters, and parents remain in captivity, enduring unimaginable terror. Do not abandon them to their fate. Save them from this nightmare. Every passing minute is a death sentence for those still alive and a threat to our ability to bring back the fallen for a proper burial.

"Israel and the international community must stand firm in ensuring that the agreement is upheld while acting with wisdom and urgency to address these blatant violations. Every step must be taken with careful responsibility to secure the safe return of all hostages.

"The horrific events of the past 24 hours only underscore the desperate need to accelerate efforts, act decisively, and above all—bring them all home.

"We also extend our deepest gratitude to President Trump for his unwavering support and strong stance in the fight against terror. His voice has been critical in keeping the plight of our loved ones at the forefront, and we urge him to continue standing with us in demanding the immediate return of all hostages."