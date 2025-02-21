The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference, considered one of the most prominent political events in American politics, opened in Washington on Wednesday night.

At one of the conference sessions, a dramatic resolution was passed to support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The resolution, reached after intensive contacts between Yesha Council Chair and Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz and senior CPAC figures, is a significant opening point for the CPAC annual conference, which President Donald Trump and senior administration officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, US Ambassador to the UN Alice Stefanik and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are expected to attend.

The official Israeli government representative at the conference was Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli. Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim also participated in the conference.

The CPAC resolution carries considerable weight with respect to American support for the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and grants legitimacy to this sovereignty among Trump supporters.

After acknowledging the presence of the Israeli cabinet ministers, lawmakers and representatives of Jewish communities from the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria who participated in the conference, the resolution states, “We believe all these areas are integral parts of Israel, and the United States of America and her allies should recognize Israeli sovereignty over these lands.”

The resolution was read by K.T. McFarland, deputy national security advisor during Trump’s first presidential term. Also at the conference were some of the families of the Gaza hostages, who had come from Israel. The wording of the resolution acknowledges their activism for the release of their loved ones. The resolution also mentioned the special connection between Israel and the US and supported President Trump’s approach of achieving “peace through strength” and a total victory for Israel.

Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz, who has been working with senior CPAC members to help consolidate the resolution, welcomed this important step and thanked US leaders.

“Your declaration is akin to the Balfour Declaration. You are granting political validity to biblical values and to justice. This is a tremendous blessing for Israel, the US, and the entire free world. The extension of sovereignty will launch a new era based on the historic truth, that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish People and the Jewish state. These days are proof of the depth of the partnership between our countries, both in the processes currently underway, and in the promise for Israel’s hold on Judea and Samaria. The declaration today clarifies the importance of changing the security reality in all the arenas – the north, the south and in Judea and Samaria, to ensure the security of the State of Israel.

“I would like to thank my colleague Minister Amichai Chikli for his professionalism in promoting the issue of Israeli sovereignty among senior US administration officials and important non-parliamentary figures.”

“For a long time already the CPAC Conference has been not only an American organization, but to a great extent has been the leader of the conservative movement worldwide. The declaration of this major conference, for the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, is supremely important, with respect to both the incoming US administration’s stance and to the rightist parties in the European Parliament and in Latin America.”