Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the return of the bodies of hostages Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, and Kfir Bibas.

"My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel. On this day we are all united. We are all united in unbearable grief," Netanyahu said.

"Every home in Israel bows its head today. We bow our heads for the heavy loss of our four hostages. We all ache with a pain that is mixed with rage. We are all enraged at the monsters of Hamas," he said.

Netanyahu continued, "The four coffins of our loved ones oblige us more than ever to promise, to swear, that what happened on October 7 will never happen again. The voice of the blood of our loved ones cries out to us from the ground. It obliges us to deal with the vile murderers - and we will deal with them."

He quoted - Psalm 94, Verse 1, which states, "El nekamot Hashem, El nekamot hofiya (O God of vengeance, O Lord; O God show vengeance)."

"Our hearts are broken, but our spirits are not broken. And with this spirit: We will return all our hostages, destroy the murderers, eliminate Hamas, and together - with God's help - we will secure our future," Netanyahu said.