Singer-songwriter ElaytZur, best known for writing the hit song "Tamid Ohev Oti," has released a new song titled "The Last War," which he wrote together with captivity survivor Bar Kupershtein, who returned to Israel after being held hostage by Hamas for two years.

The song and music video follow Kupershtein's personal story, from the moment of his abduction, through the difficult period in captivity, and his return to life after his release. The music video also recreates the conditions in the Hamas tunnels where he was held.

One of the most striking and chilling moments in the piece describes the moment when, from inside the tunnel, Kupershtein suddenly hears his mother’s voice on the radio, sending him a message of hope and asking him not to break.

Bar wrote about trying “not to go crazy" despite everything, about the cold floor in the mornings and the feeling that emotion sometimes remained detached even after returning: “In the mirror I see only half a person… everything in me is broken, the emotion is disconnected."

Alongside the pain, the song is infused with faith and prayer. The chorus: “I pray that this will be the last war," expresses a longing for the end of suffering and for complete redemption. In the song, Bar describes an intimate dialogue with G-d, in which he seeks to understand his purpose and mission in the world after surviving captivity.

“Someone once told me I have a mission in this world, maybe it’s to save people, maybe it’s to unite," Bar concludes in a spoken segment. “But I have one request, if you’ve taken my happiness, bring redemption."