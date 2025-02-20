Argentine President Javier Milei has announced a national day of mourning for the Bibas brothers, whose remains are scheduled to be returned to Israel on Thursday.

Sabrina Ajmechet, President of the Argentinian Commission for Human Rights, tweeted her grief for Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who held dual citizenship through their father, recently freed hostage Yarden Bibas.

Ajmechet denounced the deaths as the "assassination" of "two Argentinian babies" by "Hamas terrorism," emphasizing the relevance of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to all Argentinians. She extended condolences to the Bibas family, stating that "all Argentines are with you."

While Milei's office has yet to release an official statement, the president is known for his unwavering support of Israel. He has repeatedly condemned the October 7th attack and visited Israel multiple times since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, asserting in a December 2024 letter that "Silence is complicity" regarding the "brutal and cowardly terrorist attack."