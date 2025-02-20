The IDF stated early Thursday morning that a drone was identified crossing from Israeli territory into southern Gaza on Wednesday evening, during an attempt to smuggle into the Gaza Strip.

The drone was monitored throughout its flight. An IAF aircraft struck the drone and several suspects who collected it in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Recently, several attempts to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip using drones have been identified. Israeli security forces are working to locate the suspects who smuggled the drone into the Gaza Strip, in order to bring them to justice,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF and all Israeli security forces will not tolerate any terrorist activity and will continue to act as necessary to ensure the security of Israeli citizens,” it added.

A similar incident occurred last week, when a drone was identified crossing from Israeli territory into southern Gaza, and was monitored by the IDF during its flight.

The Air Force struck the drone in southern Gaza, along with two suspects who were collecting it. According to Palestinian Arab reports, one person was killed and one wounded in the attack.