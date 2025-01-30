Agam Berger, 20, was careful to observe Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and kosher during her time in captivity.

Berger was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, alongside six other IDF lookouts.

Liri Albag, one of the lookouts who was held together with Berger and freed on Saturday, told Agam's mother that her daughter kept kosher in captivity, and did not eat any of the meat.

"Despite the difficult conditions and the limited options, Agam chose to stay true to her values and her faith," Liri said.

Last week, Merav Berger, Agam's mother, asked Israeli media not to desecrate Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) by covering her daughter's release, which was expected to take place on Shabbat.

"We are waiting with bated breath for our daughters," she said. "We also know that it will apparently happen on Shabbat, and not for no reason, either: Our enemies apparently intended that. To me it is important, and I have spent no small amount of time on this in recent days, how I will do it without desecrating Shabbat."

She added that after speaking to rabbis, including a key rabbi in the military rabbinate, and decided to wait for her daughter Agam with as little Shabbat desecration as possible.

"I will wait for Agam, with G-d's help, when she comes, with as little Shabbat desecration as possible," she shared. "From you I ask, those who embrace us and who have gone this entire journey with us, and who have the great merit of bringing our children home - please do not desecrate Shabbat."

"Do not photograph, do not be photographed, and wait for Shabbat to end. At the conclusion of Shabbat, we will come out, and there will be time, a lot of time, to take photographs and be photographed."

Agam was released Thursday following Israel's insistence that Hamas release civilian Arbel Yehud before the Netzarim Crossing, which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza, be opened. Under the ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, civilian women were to be released before IDF soldiers. With Hamas' release of four IDF soldiers before civilian Arbel Yehud's release, the terror group violated the deal. A string of negotiations then followed, with Hamas agreeing to release three hostages on Thursday and another three on Saturday on schedule with the deal.

In addition to Agam and Arbel, Gadi Mozes (80) and five Thai workers are expected to be released Thursday.