Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that tomorrow (Thursday) would be a difficult day for the nation as the bodies of four hostages who were killed in Hamas captivity will be returned to Israel.

"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A shocking day, a day of sorrow. We are bringing home four of our beloved kidnapped people, dead," he said.

"We embrace the families, and the heart of an entire nation is torn. My heart is torn. Yours as well. And the heart of the entire world needs to be torn, because here we see who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with, what monsters we are dealing with. We are in pain, we are in anguish, but we are also determined to ensure that something like this will never happen again," the Prime Minister said.

The Hamas terrorist organization has claimed that three of the hostages whose bodies will be returned will be Shiri Bibas and her two children Ariel and Kfir, who were just four years old and nine months old when they were kidnapped on the morning of October 7, 2023. The identity of the fourth hostage whose body will be returned is not currently known.