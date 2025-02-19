The Umar al-Mukhtar market in Gaza City's "Palestine Square" returned to full operation for the first time since the war and its stalls are full of goods and customers.

Photos from the market show stalls with fruits, vegetables, snacks, meat, and various housewares illustrating how the market returned to regular activity.

Despite the substantial destruction in the city, the market serves as a central attraction for many residents. All this, while 73 Israeli hostages still languish in Hamas captivity.

credit: מג'די פתחי/TPS

