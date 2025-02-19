For the first time since October 7th, Arabs have returned to cultivate land only a few meters away from the fence of the village of Carmel, following a High Court decision.

Agricultural work has so far been prohibited by the army, which has ensured that the Arabs keep far away from the community and created a security barrier around the village. The residents of Carmel came to protest and warn of the security danger.



Head of the Hebron Hills Regional Council, Eliram Azoulay, said: "This morning the High Court has taken us back to the policies of October 6th. These days, when hundreds of terrorists are being released to all areas of Judea and Samaria, the High Court is permitting Arabs to work in close proximity to Jewish communities in a way that is detached from reality."



"I support the brigade commander and commander-in-chief in creating security zones around the communities," he said.

He added: "I demand that the Minister of Defense, the Civil Administration and the Command head take immediate and decisive action to remove the security danger from the communities and to launch a comprehensive operation around the villages and roads, to evacuate illegal construction that surrounds the communities, and preserve the security of our residents."