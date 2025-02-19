In a historic decision, Hungarian Minister of Education Balázs Hankó has approved Jewish Studies as an academic degree program for the first time in the country's history.

The announcement came during a meeting with Jewish community leaders focused on discussing the growth of Jewish institutions in Hungary.

The prestigious Milton Friedman University, operated by the EMIH Jewish community under Chief Rabbi and Chabad Shliach Rabbi Shlomo Kovesh, will offer both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Jewish Studies. The programs will be available in Hungarian and English, with online options to address the limited availability of such degrees across Europe and the United States.

In another significant development, Rabbi Kovesh announced plans for the first yeshiva to open since the Holocaust, marking an 80-year milestone. The large complex, situated between Hungary and Vienna, will primarily serve children of Chabad emissaries from surrounding countries.

The Jewish community in Hungary has seen remarkable growth in recent years. EMIH, the Association of United Hungarian Jewish Congregation, recently established the 'Maimonides' high school, which combines traditional Jewish education with advanced general studies. The organization has also opened a rabbinical seminary for American students, expanding its educational offerings from early childhood to university level.

"Hungary provides a rare haven of religious freedom amid rising antisemitism across Europe," said Chief Rabbi Kovesh. He highlighted the country's supportive stance toward Jewish life and Israel, noting Hungary's opposition to recent EU decisions regarding Israel, its ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and its rejection of the International Court of Justice's ruling in The Hague.

The country has emerged as a safe destination for Jewish residents and visitors, attracting hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists annually. Rabbi Kovesh emphasized that Jews can openly display their religious identity without fear, adding that the new academic program reflects Hungary's appreciation for Jewish contributions to both the nation and global society.

The introduction of Jewish Studies as an academic degree represents another step in Hungary's ongoing support for its Jewish community, establishing the country as a significant center for Jewish education in Central Europe.