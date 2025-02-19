Romi Gonen, released from Hamas captivity last month, on Wednesday morning shared her feelings after her release.

In an Instagram story posted alongside a photo of herself on the beach, she expressed her deep feelings of thanks and appreciation for everything in life: "The sea, the sun, the air - things that once were normal, and now they have an additional strong significance, showing how much everything is not to be taken for granted."

"I am thankful for the merit of living this life anew, with an appreciation for every little thing," she added.

"With G-d's help, the deal will continue and all of the living hostages will merit to be born anew, and the deceased will be brought to eternal rest."

Earlier this month, Romi posted on Instagram wearing a leopard pattern, saying: "Thank G-d I am finally, finally home so that I can be a part of it. There is no question that spotted is an integral part of me, and that thanks to my family and friends, you have turned it into a moving initiative which was intended to remember me and fight for me."

"My healing journey starts now, and ahead of me are many more operations and treatments, but what's most important is that I am home. We must not forget that there are another 79 hostages in Gaza, who are surviving inhumane conditions and waiting for us to save them. My healing will not be complete until everyone is home. Am Israel chai."