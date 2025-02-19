Rabbi Haim Yosef David Abergel, head of a large community based in the southern city of Netivot, has spoken out against Shas party rabbis, calling on haredim who are not seriously studying Torah full-time to enlist in the IDF's new Hashmonaim unit, which he called "a place which is protected."

Kan News quoted Rabbi Abergel as saying: "I seek my brother - not to make any quarrels, G-d forbid, no jealousy, no hatred. To spread the Name of Heaven, even within the army, with G-d's help. To remember the difficult, horrific, terrible day that we had on Simchat Torah (October 7 -ed.). Then, out of this great pain, all of us were united. Now [let us unite], not out of pain - with joy."

"Hear the words of Rabbi Shach, of Rabbi Yissachar Meir. My righteous rabbis, whoever learns - will learn. Whoever is not learning should enlist in a haredi place, a protected place, a good place. There is the Hashmonaim Brigade, a more protected space than the protected spaces."

He added,"No one who is learning Torah, obviously, will leave his books, but the people who are anyways going out to work will be in a place that allows Torah learners to continue learning and will also truly protect all of Israel."

He also praised the enormous efforts invested in creating haredi frameworks, including tens of millions of NIS invested in creating a haredi brigade.