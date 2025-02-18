American intelligence officials do not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in peace in Ukraine despite talks with the Trump Administration on ending the 3-year-old war against Russia's neighbor, NBC News reported.

Multiple intelligence and congressional officials told the network that Putin still seeks to conquer all of Ukraine.

“We have zero intelligence that Putin is interested in a real peace deal right now," one official said. Another added that Putin "thinks he's winning."

US President Donald Trump said after he spoke to Putin last week, “I think he (Putin) wants to stop the fighting.”

Trump is seeking to negotiate an end to the war. However, the intelligence and congressional officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Putin would likely go through the motions of negotiating to see what concessions he could get from the US and the West and would not agree to a permanent end to the war.