Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met today (Thursday) with Ziad Nakhaleh, the leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, and congratulated him on a supposed "victory" over Israel in the war that was launched on October 7, 2023, Khamenei's office announced.

Khamenei lauded Islamic Jihad's “victory in Gaza” and claimed that global opinion is moving in favor of the Palestinian Arabs in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

The Iranian Supreme Leader also condemned the “foolish plans” of US President Donald Trump to relocate the residents of the Gaza Strip while the enclave is reconstructed.

Nakhaleh thanked Iran for the support it has shown to Islamic Jihad and Hamas following the October 7 massacre.