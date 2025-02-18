68 percent of the Israeli public supports US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip, according to a poll published on Channel 12 News on Monday evening.

Additionally, according to the poll, 68 percent prefer the return of the hostages even at the cost of Hamas remaining in power.

On the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to investigate the October 7th failures, 63 percent support the establishment of a state commission, while 19 percent support the establishment of a government inquiry committee.

Concerning the political and military ranks, 46 percent think that the performance of Mossad chief David Barnea is good, while 33 percent think it is poor.

Apart from Barnea, the rest of the figures examined in the poll received mostly negative assessments. 43 percent think the performance of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is good, and 45 percent think it is poor. 36 percent believe that the performance of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar is good, while 46 percent think it is poor.

Regarding the political echelon, 33 percent believe that the performance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is good, and 61 percent think it is poor.

30 percent believe that the performance of Defense Minister Israel Katz is good, while 57 percent think it is poor. 43 percent believe that the performance of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was good, and 47 percent think it was poor.

Seat distribution

The Channel 12 News poll also found that if elections were held today, the Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu would be the largest party in Israel. According to the poll, Likud would win 25 seats. The second largest party would be the National Unity party led by Benny Gantz, which would receive 17 seats.

The third largest party would be the Democrats led by Yair Golan, with 14 seats, followed by Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid with only 13 seats. Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman would be the fifth largest party with 12 seats.

Further down the list: Shas led by Aryeh Deri is steady with 9 mandates, United Torah Judaism led by Yitzhak Goldknopf has 8 seats, Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir wins 7 seats, and closing the list are three parties each with 5 seats - the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich, Hadash-Ta'al, and Ra'am led by Mansour Abbas.

Balad and Gideon Sa’ar’s National Right party do not pass the electoral threshold.