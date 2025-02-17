An IDF investigation into the massacre at the Supernova festival near Re'im reveals that Hamas force that attacked the festival had initially intended to attack the Netivot airbase, but got lost along the way.

Kan reports that the force was part of the Nuseirat Brigade and numbered between 100-120 terrorists, under battalion and company commanders.

They crossed the Gaza-Israel border in the second wave, at 7:30 AM, in 14 trucks and two motorcycles.

The terrorists were equipped with two heavy machine guns, three medium machine guns, anti-tank RPGs, and SA 7 launchers for air defense. In addition, each terrorist had personal weapons like Kalashnikovs and grenades.

Due to a navigational error, they missed their original target and moved eastward in Be'eri Forest, passed Kibbutz Beeri, and began traveling along Route 232. They reached the festival region at 8:10 but only encountered the festival itself at 9:00.

The terrorists left the festival area around 10:10 and moved northward. They encountered military forces and turned towards Be'eri. Those who abducted the party-goers immediately returned to Gaza. Those who attacked Be'eri were mostly killed in the ensuing battle.

In addition to the Nuseirat Brigade from Hamas, other non-organized terrorists also attacked the Supernova festival.

364 people were murdered at the festival, most of them young adults. 44 others were captured.