President Isaac Herzog met today with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on the 500th day since the October 7 attacks.

"We must bring each and every one of the hostages back home. We have a duty to save every soul," he told the conference. "At the same time, we must ensure that Gaza is not taken over by Hamas again, leading to the same tragic repetition. President Trump has proposed a new plan - it's a fresh idea."

"Let’s try to change reality in a way that brings peace to both peoples. This effort aligns with the broader trajectory of Israel’s inclusion in the region, amidst significant regional shifts. Hezbollah has been dramatically weakened, and we see unfolding developments in Lebanon and Syria."

"We must also ensure we do not return to internal strife. We need to foster greater mutual understanding and build together in the aftermath of the terrible trauma of October 7 - and now, 500 days of pain and agony later."