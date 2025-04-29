Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the JNS Conference held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair and CEO Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued stark warnings about the increasing foreign influence fueling antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the United States. He also called for urgent global action to counter Iran’s nuclear threat.

Hoenlein detailed how vast sums of money from foreign governments—including Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia, and even Germany—have been flowing into the American education system over decades. According to Hoenlein, this funding has surged dramatically in recent years, especially during the Biden administration.

“We are discovering immense amounts of money that have been flowing over the years, over forty years into the universities, even into K to 12, in public schools across the country, where they are adopting curricula that are hostile to Jews, hostile to Israel, where children are taken out of kindergartens to demonstrate against Israel," he said.

Hoenlein noted that during the Biden administration alone, an additional $25 billion in foreign funding has gone to U.S. universities—more than double the amount recorded over the previous four decades. He emphasized Qatar as a primary contributor but also highlighted Germany's and China’s involvement.

On China's motivations, Hoenlein said the funding is not driven by solidarity with Palestinians but rather a broader geopolitical aim. “Because it weakens America,” he explained. “They don't demonstrate for the people who are dying in Sudan. They don't care about Christians being persecuted in Nigeria. They don't care about the Uyghurs. Only about the Jews.”

He warned that the protests and social unrest seen on U.S. campuses are not grassroots movements, but in many cases are foreign-funded efforts to destabilize the West. “Why do they attack statues of Lincoln? Because it's to undermine the fundamental commitment of American society.”

When asked about the high-profile Qatar-Gate scandal in Israel, Hoenlein downplayed its relevance to the Jewish diaspora but warned about Qatar’s persistent efforts to buy influence. “The Qataris have been trying to buy people all throughout the years, and in many cases, they succeed. I hope that's not the case here.”

Turning to Iran, Hoenlein voiced deep concern over the Islamic Republic’s growing nuclear capabilities and criticized the current U.S. administration’s ambiguity. He called for decisive leadership akin to what was seen under President Trump.

“I think it’s too early to judge what President Trump really wants to do,” Hoenlein said. “But he also said that he would lead the charge. And I think he understands the threat that Iran represents.”

Citing internal turmoil in Iran—crippling inflation, 50% youth unemployment, and widespread dissatisfaction with the regime—Hoenlein argued that now is a pivotal moment for supporting regime change. “Working with the Iranian people, we could undermine this government. It wouldn't even involve American troops."

He warned, however, that Iran’s current nuclear progress far outpaces the situation during the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement. “They are now at [centrifuge] IR-6s and IR-7s. They can replace enriched uranium that is taken away. They’ve developed ballistic missiles. They’ve developed weaponization. This is a different game—and we have to stop Iran now."