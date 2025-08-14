The Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations presented US Ambassador Mike Huckabee with the Morris Katz Legacy Award featuring portraits of US presidents by Holocaust survivor Morris Katz.

Morris Katz devoted six years after the assassination of President Kennedy to painting every U.S. president — a lasting tribute to his deep appreciation for American leadership, a solemn vow of “Never Again” to the Holocaust, and an enduring stand for Israel.

The award was presented on Wednesday, during a celebration of the USA's 2025 Independence Day in Jerusalem.

The award is dedicated by Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Morris Katz foundation, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair and CEO Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Along with Morris's portraits, the award displays the text of a message from Ambassador Huckabee encouraging President Trump's commitment to Israel.