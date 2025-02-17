Agam Berger, who was recently released from Hamas captivity, delivered a message to the people of Israel in which she called for maintaining unity and working for the return of the kidnapped.

In a video published by "Regah Shel Chochma" (A Moment of Wisdom), she said: "Thank you to the IDF soldiers and security forces who risked and are still risking their lives to protect the country and bring all the kidnapped men and women home safely."

She also thanked all the people of Israel who accompanied and supported the families of the hostages throughout this difficult period: "Thank you to all the people of Israel who have always been by our families' side, struggling and fighting, supporting them, praying and doing everything possible to bring us home. I thank God that I am here."

She continued her speech by calling for unity, noting that the division in Israel only strengthens the enemy: "When we were there, and they (Hamas) saw our division - it made them happy. They said that when we are together, it is strength. So I ask you, despite all the differences, let's maintain unity and maintain our strength as the people of Israel."

"I truly believe that each of us has the power to do something that will help bring the kidnapped men and women home," she said.

Berger called on the public to take on a good deed for the hostages: "I ask you to do one good thing that you take on yourself, whether it is a good deed for the environment or a small mitzvah, it really brings everyone's return home closer than it has been until now. Every good deed of yours and what you have done brings our return home closer, and here we are, we want everyone here soon."

"I ask that you really take on something to do and with God's help, everyone will soon be here with us," she concluded.