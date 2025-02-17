A heated confrontation developed today (Monday) in the Knesset between Shira Lisha, sister of fallen Sergeant Dvir Lisha, and MK Debbie Bitton (Yesh Atid).

Lisha talked about her family's loss and said: "We demand victory and resettlement, even though Bibi thinks it's not realistic. It's most realistic to go back to live where I lived after first grade. We continue to fight, we buried another cousin."

Several participants in the discussion interrupted her, including Knesset Member Bitton. Lisha responded: "Be quiet and let me speak." Biton shouted back: "Because of you, the captives are not here."

Bitton continued and lashed out: "Who is this rude person? My daughter was almost killed in Kfar Aza, does that interest you?" Shira did not hold back and asked: "Do you have a grave in Mount Herzl?" The fierce confrontation was recorded and sparked widespread reactions in the political system and social networks.

Journalist Amit Segal wondered in response to the incident: "If Debi Biton were a Likudnik, would this vulgarity towards a bereaved family have been met with silence?"

Following the incident, Shai Glick, CEO of B'Tsalmo, filed a harsh complaint with the Knesset's Ethics Committee, writing: "A boundary has been crossed. No one, including elected officials, has the right to harm bereaved families. The bereaved families paid the ultimate price, and we must respect them even if we disagree with them. This act constitutes a serious violation of ethical rules. There should be a violation procedure against her and she should be removed from the Knesset for six months. Additionally, she should be fined and the money sent to bereaved families."

After the uproar, Bitton responded: "'I had no intention of harming bereaved families, and my words did not touch upon Gush Katif or any such political discourse. During the discussion, different opinions were heard, and the argument that arose was used incorrectly to create a false impression, as if I attacked bereaved families. I completely reject these claims. I wish Shira best of health."