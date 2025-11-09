At the military cemetery in Kiryat Shaul on Sunday morning, Ruby Chen, father of fallen IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, delivered a deeply emotional eulogy as his son was laid to rest, two years after being taken hostage by Hamas and killed on October 7th, 2023.

“Our journey has been a long one to bring Itay home,” Chen began, his voice trembling before the hundreds who gathered to pay their final respects. “But we found many allies, good people who felt our suffering and pain and wanted to help us bring the hostages home.”

Chen expressed profound gratitude to former US President Joe Biden, recalling the personal compassion shown by the US leader: “I will always remember President Biden calling us after we received the news in March 2024 that Itay most likely did not survive October 7th. He called me as a father who knows I am an orphan and spoke to me about how to cope with our loss and said you can call me whenever, even if you just need to talk to someone. Shows you what kind of man he is.”

He went on to thank former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who told him that bringing the hostages home was the last thing he thought about before going to sleep each night. Chen also extended his thanks to members of the U.S. Senate and Congress, noting the solidarity shown toward all hostages in Gaza.

Chen praised the continuity of US support following President Donald Trump’s election, mentioning Sullivan, Brett McGurk, and incoming National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who brought U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff into the effort.

“Hearing his voice and his commitment, I knew he would not give up until the last hostage is back home,” Chen said. “Steve was so instrumental in having President Trump adopt all the hostages and explaining why the families of the fallen hostages like Itay need so much to have them back with us and have a place to mourn.”

He also thanked Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner, “who I dare call a friend,” for their steadfast involvement in securing Itay’s return.

“Itay’s return saved the lives of my family,” Chen said. “And this must happen with all the families whose loved ones have not yet returned. The lives of these families also need to be saved. The families of the deceased hostages need their loved ones back, and certainly the Goldin family, which has become a symbol of nobility.”

In closing, Chen offered a moving apology to his son for the long wait to bring him home: “I apologize that it took two years to bring you back. I pledge to you-we will hold accountable those who say it was impossible to bring you back sooner, and those who, because they dragged their feet for considerations light-years away from national security, caused 42 soldiers and Israeli civilians who were abducted alive to return in coffins.”