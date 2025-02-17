As Israel marks 500 days since October 7 and the ongoing captivity of hostages in Gaza, a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation, led by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), visited the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem this morning. The delegation toured the museum’s 6:29 – From Darkness to Light exhibition and met with hostage families, including Sharon Sharabi, whose brother Yossi died in captivity while his other brother, Eli, was released earlier this month, and Sigal Mansuri, who lost her two daughters, Norel and Roya, and Norel’s fiancé, Amit Cohen—all murdered in a shelter outside the Nova Music Festival.

Addressing the hostage negotiations, Senator Graham reaffirmed U.S. commitment to securing their release, telling Sharabi and Mansuri: “The number one priority of the U.S. government—Democrat and Republican—is to get [the hostages] out, to help your government negotiate for their release, every last one of them. I appreciate President Trump being strong on this, as well as the Prime Minister of Israel. This is your policy, this is our policy—Democrats and Republicans alike—to push for the release of every last hostage. We will do our best.”

Sharon Sharabi expressed gratitude to the U.S. government, emphasizing the urgency of the moment: “This is a critical time, a tiny window of opportunity to save all the hostages, to bring them home. We rely on you, the U.S. government, which is making every effort to bring them back.”

The delegation included Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), John Cornyn (R-TX), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Andy Kim (D-NJ). They were joined by Morgan Ortagus, Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

The lawmakers were deeply moved by testimonies from 35 women who survived the October 7 attacks, as part of the 6:29 – From Darkness to Light exhibition. The powerful exhibit, featuring holographic testimonies of survivors and hostage families, was presented by Jonathan Riss, Managing Director of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, alongside Mansuri, Sharabi, and other families.

After viewing the harrowing accounts, Senator Graham assured the families, stating: “There’s a lot of division in America, but not over this.”

Speaking on the 500th day of war and ongoing hostage captivity, Graham declared: “Here I am, in Israel, 500 days after the second largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Evil must be confronted, deterred, and destroyed—it will always return if we are not vigilant.”

At the Room of Hope, the exhibition’s final section, thousands of glowing notes from visitors line the walls, symbolizing prayers and aspirations for a better future. In a show of solidarity, the senators wrote messages to hostage families and victims' loved ones.

Senator Graham has long been one of Israel’s strongest allies in Congress, playing a pivotal role in the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy.

The delegation’s visit coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s trip to the region. In a press conference in Jerusalem yesterday, Rubio emphasized the urgent need for the immediate release of all hostages, stating unequivocally: “The hostages need to come home, they need to be released. That must happen. It’s not optional.”